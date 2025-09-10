Former FBI Leaders Sue Trump Administration over Alleged Retribution

Brian Driscoll, former acting director of the FBI, alongside two other ex-senior officials, has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration. The officials claim they were unjustly fired in a retaliatory move against perceived disloyalty.

The lawsuit asserts that FBI Director Kash Patel was instructed to terminate anyone involved in criminal investigations against Donald Trump. The lawsuit highlights the administration's alleged misuse of power for personal vendettas, targeting those viewed as insufficiently loyal.

The legal action also includes Steve Jensen, ex-assistant director of the Washington field office, and Spencer Evans, once a top official in the Las Vegas field office, as plaintiffs. The FBI has not yet issued a comment on these claims.

