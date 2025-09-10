Left Menu

Fire on the Streets: France's New PM Faces First-Day Protests

Protesters clashed with police across France as Sébastien Lecornu faced turbulent first day as Prime Minister. Demonstrations erupted over President Macron's policies and government budget cuts, leading to arrests and disruptions nationwide. 'Block Everything' movement, fueled by grassroot anger, symbolized growing discontent with Macron's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-09-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 23:42 IST
  • France

Protesters flooded the streets of France on Wednesday, posing an immediate challenge for newly appointed Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu. Riot police deployed tear gas to disperse crowds in Paris and other cities, as thousands protested against President Macron's policies, economic reforms, and government budget cuts.

The demonstrations led to widespread disruptions despite a significant police presence. The movement, called 'Block Everything,' began online and gained momentum over the summer, with calls for road blockades and public services strikes. On its first day, the authorities reported 295 arrests, with fires set and train services halted due to damage to electrical infrastructure.

Though the intensity didn't match previous notorious protests, such as the Yellow Vest movement, the unrest highlighted a nation divided and dissatisfied with its leadership. Protesters voiced their anger over economic inequality, public spending cuts, and Macron's handling of the nation's affairs, amidst accusations that extremist elements fueled the protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

