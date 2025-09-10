Left Menu

Sandwich-Tossing Former DOJ Employee Pleads Not Guilty

Former DOJ employee Sean Dunn has pleaded not guilty to assaulting officers by throwing a sandwich amid President Trump's Washington crackdown on crime. Initially facing felony charges, a grand jury did not indict, leading to only a misdemeanor charge. The trial is set for November 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 23:42 IST
Sandwich-Tossing Former DOJ Employee Pleads Not Guilty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a case reflecting the tensions of Trump's federal interventions in D.C., former DOJ employee Sean Dunn pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. He is charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly throwing a sandwich at a federal agent, an incident caught on video that has since gone viral.

Prosecutors initially sought a felony charge, but a grand jury's refusal led to a downgraded misdemeanor. This decision is part of a pattern where Washington grand juries have declined to indict in at least eight similar cases, possibly protesting Trump's deployment of federal forces.

The incident, which saw Dunn confront the officers with calls of "fascists" and "I don't want you in my city," has drawn significant attention, with video footage shared widely across social media, garnering millions of views. His trial is slated for November 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Surge as Charlie Kirk Shot at Utah Event

Political Tensions Surge as Charlie Kirk Shot at Utah Event

 Global
2
Escalation in Middle East: Israel’s Airstrike on Hamas Leaders in Doha

Escalation in Middle East: Israel’s Airstrike on Hamas Leaders in Doha

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions Unfold: Herzog and Starmer Clash over Israel-Palestine Policies

Diplomatic Tensions Unfold: Herzog and Starmer Clash over Israel-Palestine P...

 Global
4
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and China Defense Talks Amid Global Tensions

High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and China Defense Talks Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025