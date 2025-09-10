Sandwich-Tossing Former DOJ Employee Pleads Not Guilty

In a case reflecting the tensions of Trump's federal interventions in D.C., former DOJ employee Sean Dunn pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. He is charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly throwing a sandwich at a federal agent, an incident caught on video that has since gone viral.

Prosecutors initially sought a felony charge, but a grand jury's refusal led to a downgraded misdemeanor. This decision is part of a pattern where Washington grand juries have declined to indict in at least eight similar cases, possibly protesting Trump's deployment of federal forces.

The incident, which saw Dunn confront the officers with calls of "fascists" and "I don't want you in my city," has drawn significant attention, with video footage shared widely across social media, garnering millions of views. His trial is slated for November 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)