Left Menu

Heated Diplomacy: Trump's Critique of Netanyahu's Qatar Strike

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to target Hamas in Qatar during a heated phone call. While Trump questioned the wisdom of the attack, Netanyahu justified his actions, leading to a more measured follow-up discussion about the operation's effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2025 03:08 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 03:08 IST
Heated Diplomacy: Trump's Critique of Netanyahu's Qatar Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a striking revelation, President Donald Trump reportedly admonished Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a phone call concerning the latter's military actions against Hamas in Qatar.

The Wall Street Journal, citing senior administration officials, stated that the initial call was marked by tension as Trump questioned the prudence of Netanyahu's decision.

Despite the heated exchange, a second call between the two leaders was described as more amicable, with Trump inquiring about the success of Israel's tactical move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor Cox Calls Charlie Kirk's Death a 'Political Assassination'

Governor Cox Calls Charlie Kirk's Death a 'Political Assassination'

 Global
2
Ghana Welcomes Deportees Amidst Global Immigration Shifts

Ghana Welcomes Deportees Amidst Global Immigration Shifts

 Global
3
Nation Mourns the Tragic Loss of Activist Charlie Kirk

Nation Mourns the Tragic Loss of Activist Charlie Kirk

 Global
4
Political Assassination: The Shocking Death of Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk

Political Assassination: The Shocking Death of Conservative Activist Charlie...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025