Heated Diplomacy: Trump's Critique of Netanyahu's Qatar Strike
U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to target Hamas in Qatar during a heated phone call. While Trump questioned the wisdom of the attack, Netanyahu justified his actions, leading to a more measured follow-up discussion about the operation's effectiveness.
Updated: 11-09-2025 03:08 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 03:08 IST
In a striking revelation, President Donald Trump reportedly admonished Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a phone call concerning the latter's military actions against Hamas in Qatar.
The Wall Street Journal, citing senior administration officials, stated that the initial call was marked by tension as Trump questioned the prudence of Netanyahu's decision.
Despite the heated exchange, a second call between the two leaders was described as more amicable, with Trump inquiring about the success of Israel's tactical move.
