Governor Cox Calls Charlie Kirk's Death a 'Political Assassination'

Utah Governor Spencer Cox labeled the death of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk as an assassination. He assured collaboration with President Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel in investigating the case, emphasizing its political nature during a news conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 04:12 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 04:12 IST
Utah Governor Spencer Cox on Wednesday labeled the death of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk as an 'assassination'.

In a news conference, Cox stated, 'I've been in touch with President Trump, and FBI director Kash Patel. We are entirely aligned with our state and federal partners as we address this case.'

He emphasized, 'I want to be very clear that this is a political assassination.'

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

