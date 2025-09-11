Political Assassination: The Shocking Death of Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk
Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative activist and ally of Donald Trump, was shot dead at a Utah college event. Authorities identified a 'person of interest,' but no charges were announced. The incident drew widespread condemnation, highlighting concerns about rising political violence.
- Country:
- United States
In a shocking incident at a Utah college, Charlie Kirk, a well-known conservative activist and close ally of former President Donald Trump, was fatally shot on Wednesday during an event, which Governor Spencer Cox has labeled a 'political assassination.'
Authorities have taken a 'person of interest' into custody, although no charges have been filed yet. Utah's governor expressed deep concern about the tragedy and called for anyone with information to come forward.
This incident underscores rising worries about political violence nationwide, as Kirk's death has attracted condemnation from various political figures and heightened security measures in response to such threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Violence Escalates: The Assassination of Charlie Kirk
Rivalry Sparks Gun Violence in Northeast Delhi
US President Donald Trump says he looks forward to speaking with ''my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks.''
India, US close friends and natural partners: PM Modi after Donald Trump's post on India-US trade negotiations.
Supreme Court grants unusually quick hearing on whether President Donald Trump has the power to impose sweeping tariffs, reports AP.