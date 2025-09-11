Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM Mobilizes Return of Stranded Tourists from Nepal

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, has taken action to ensure the safe return of tourists from his state stranded in Nepal amid violent protests. Coordination efforts are underway with the central government, as Nepal faces political unrest following Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation amidst massive public outcry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:45 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has issued directives for the immediate repatriation of tourists from his state who are stranded in Nepal, amidst escalating violence. A government official confirmed the move on Thursday.

According to a statement made public on Wednesday night, Sai's administration had been alerted about the presence of Chhattisgarh tourists in Nepal. Ensuring their safety is currently the government's utmost priority, Sai emphasized.

Sai revealed that the state is collaborating closely with the central government to facilitate the safe return of these individuals. Meanwhile, Nepal is experiencing significant political turbulence as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned under the pressure of widespread protests, exacerbated by public grievances against corruption and neglect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

