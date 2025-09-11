Chhattisgarh CM Mobilizes Return of Stranded Tourists from Nepal

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has issued directives for the immediate repatriation of tourists from his state who are stranded in Nepal, amidst escalating violence. A government official confirmed the move on Thursday.

According to a statement made public on Wednesday night, Sai's administration had been alerted about the presence of Chhattisgarh tourists in Nepal. Ensuring their safety is currently the government's utmost priority, Sai emphasized.

Sai revealed that the state is collaborating closely with the central government to facilitate the safe return of these individuals. Meanwhile, Nepal is experiencing significant political turbulence as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned under the pressure of widespread protests, exacerbated by public grievances against corruption and neglect.

(With inputs from agencies.)