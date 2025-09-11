Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate in J&K: Farooq Abdullah and Sanjay Singh Clash with Government

Farooq Abdullah met AAP's Sanjay Singh in Srinagar amidst claims of house arrest. Singh, prevented from protesting against MLA Mehraj Malik's PSA detention, labeled the move as 'dictatorship.' Abdullah criticized Lieutenant Governor Sinha's actions, warning of potential national unrest akin to Nepal and Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:27 IST
AAP MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a politically charged meeting, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah engaged with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh at a Srinagar guest house on Thursday. The meeting, which unfolded with Singh constrained behind the gate, saw the AAP MP accuse the Srinagar Police of placing him under house arrest.

Abdullah vehemently opposed the halting of Sanjay Singh's plan to protest and hold a press conference about the detention of Mehraj Malik, a lone AAP legislator detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Speaking to the press, Abdullah labeled the restrictions as "absolutely wrong," condemning Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for misusing his authority.

Highlighting the essence of democracy, Abdullah stressed that peaceful protest is a constitutionally protected right under Indian law. He cautioned against the potential dangers of ignoring constitutional safeguards, drawing parallels with recent unrest in Nepal and Bangladesh. Sanjay Singh, on social media platform X, described the police action as "dictatorship at its peak," asserting that the AAP's voice will only grow stronger despite attempts to curb it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

