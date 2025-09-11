Political Tensions Escalate in J&K: Farooq Abdullah and Sanjay Singh Clash with Government

In a politically charged meeting, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah engaged with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh at a Srinagar guest house on Thursday. The meeting, which unfolded with Singh constrained behind the gate, saw the AAP MP accuse the Srinagar Police of placing him under house arrest.

Abdullah vehemently opposed the halting of Sanjay Singh's plan to protest and hold a press conference about the detention of Mehraj Malik, a lone AAP legislator detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Speaking to the press, Abdullah labeled the restrictions as "absolutely wrong," condemning Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for misusing his authority.

Highlighting the essence of democracy, Abdullah stressed that peaceful protest is a constitutionally protected right under Indian law. He cautioned against the potential dangers of ignoring constitutional safeguards, drawing parallels with recent unrest in Nepal and Bangladesh. Sanjay Singh, on social media platform X, described the police action as "dictatorship at its peak," asserting that the AAP's voice will only grow stronger despite attempts to curb it.

