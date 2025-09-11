Left Menu

BJP Demands Proof as TMC Alleges Vote-Buying in Vice-Presidential Polls

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday demanded evidence from TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who claimed votes were purchased during the Vice-Presidential elections. Poonawalla questioned the INDIA bloc's credibility, while Banerjee reported Rs 15-20 crore was allegedly used to influence voting outcomes. The election saw NDA's CP Radhakrishnan elected over opposition candidate Sudershan Reddy.

11-09-2025
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla has demanded proof from TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee following allegations of vote-buying during the Vice-Presidential elections. Banerjee claimed MPs were influenced with Rs 15-20 crore per vote, prompting Poonawalla to question the integrity of the INDIA bloc's MPs.

Poonawalla, speaking to ANI, criticized the INDIA bloc's pattern of sowing public distrust, referencing earlier allegations from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on other elections. Poonawalla asserted that such claims questioned the credibility of their own members, suggesting that the focus should be on election analysis instead of baseless accusations.

Banerjee's allegations emerged after NDA's CP Radhakrishnan won the Vice-Presidential seat with 452 votes, surpassing opposition candidate Justice (Retd) B Sudershan Reddy. The significant turnout saw 98.2% of MPs voting, with unexpected overperformance by NDA suggesting potential cross-voting from the opposition.

