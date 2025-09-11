Drama at Circuit House: Political Standoff in Jammu & Kashmir

Tensions escalated at the circuit house when police stopped former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah from meeting AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh. The authorities had locked the gates, anticipating Singh's protest against the arrest of Doda MLA Mehraj Malik, under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Abdullah criticized the existing political situation, stating, "This is the situation here ... there is an elected government in place but the LG seems to own it. The nation must be made aware of this situation." He further defended Singh, highlighting that Singh intended to communicate within constitutional rights.

In a dramatic turn, Singh climbed the locked gate, demanding from police to explain the restrictions. He asked, "He is (former) MP, several times been the CM and I am also an MP ... what is the crime? Why are you not allowing us to meet," further intensifying the political standoff.

