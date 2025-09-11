Left Menu

Drama at Circuit House: Political Standoff in Jammu & Kashmir

Tensions rose as police blocked former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah from meeting AAP MP Sanjay Singh at the circuit house. Abdullah criticized the LG’s control over the government, while Singh protested against the police's restriction, questioning the reasons behind the blockade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:13 IST
Drama at Circuit House: Political Standoff in Jammu & Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions escalated at the circuit house when police stopped former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah from meeting AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh. The authorities had locked the gates, anticipating Singh's protest against the arrest of Doda MLA Mehraj Malik, under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Abdullah criticized the existing political situation, stating, "This is the situation here ... there is an elected government in place but the LG seems to own it. The nation must be made aware of this situation." He further defended Singh, highlighting that Singh intended to communicate within constitutional rights.

In a dramatic turn, Singh climbed the locked gate, demanding from police to explain the restrictions. He asked, "He is (former) MP, several times been the CM and I am also an MP ... what is the crime? Why are you not allowing us to meet," further intensifying the political standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NHAI Contracts Boosted by Rs 10,000 Crore Insurance Surety Bonds

NHAI Contracts Boosted by Rs 10,000 Crore Insurance Surety Bonds

 India
2
Ukraine Secures Critical European Security Guarantees

Ukraine Secures Critical European Security Guarantees

 Ukraine
3
RJD Delegation Urges Transparent Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar

RJD Delegation Urges Transparent Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar

 India
4
Mauritius integral part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, Global South": Foreign Secy Vikram Misri

Mauritius integral part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, Global Sout...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025