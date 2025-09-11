Left Menu

BJP vs Congress: Heated Exchange over Democracy and Constitution

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his comments against PM Modi and HM Shah, citing age-induced oversight. Kharge alleged BJP's disinterest in preserving democracy, sparking further critique from BJP's Boora Narsaiah Goud who dismissed Congress's historical narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:22 IST
Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a fiery political exchange, Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Thursday targeted Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Speaking to ANI, Rao attributed Kharge's comments to his advancing age, describing them as 'objectionable' and humorous.

Rao stated, 'Due to growing age and lack of understanding of current politics, Mallikarjun Kharge is making objectionable and even funny statements. He has forgotten that the Constitution was not safe in the Congress's hands. Let him first seek medical treatment and then speak again.' This came after Kharge, while in Junagadh, Gujarat, accused the current government leaders of failing to protect the Indian Constitution and democracy.

BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud also weighed in, dismissing Kharge's remarks as a 'bad joke' given Congress's historical association with corruption and dynastic politics. 'Congress, RJD, Samajwadi Party, DMK and others are family rule parties. Kharge is merely a pawn; the real owners of Congress are Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and their family,' Goud stated, urging the Congress to desist from claiming authority on democracy and constitutional matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

