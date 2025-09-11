Gen Z Uprising: A New Chapter in Nepal's Political Landscape
Gen Z protesters, primarily young individuals, have emerged as a powerful force in Nepal, demanding significant political changes. They back Sushila Karki, the first female chief justice, as interim leader following violent protests that led to the prime minister's resignation. The demonstrations reflect widespread frustration with corruption and economic stagnation.
Nepal is experiencing a pivotal moment as Gen Z protesters champion governmental change, culminating in the endorsement of Sushila Karki as interim leader after the prime minister's resignation. The protests, marked by violence, reflect deep-rooted frustration among the youth over corruption and economic opportunities.
The demonstrations, which erupted following a now-revoked social media ban, have led to tragic fatalities and injuries. With streets in Kathmandu patrolled by soldiers and daily life disrupted, protesters demand the dissolution of parliament for a constitutional overhaul, not an outright dissolution.
Sushila Karki, a respected former chief justice, has been proposed as interim leader, drawing support for her integrity and courage. However, discussions on her candidacy continue as the nation seeks a constitutional way to her appointment. Meanwhile, tensions remain as many wait for a decisive resolution.
