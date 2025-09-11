Gen Z Uprising: A New Chapter in Nepal's Political Landscape

Nepal is experiencing a pivotal moment as Gen Z protesters champion governmental change, culminating in the endorsement of Sushila Karki as interim leader after the prime minister's resignation. The protests, marked by violence, reflect deep-rooted frustration among the youth over corruption and economic opportunities.

The demonstrations, which erupted following a now-revoked social media ban, have led to tragic fatalities and injuries. With streets in Kathmandu patrolled by soldiers and daily life disrupted, protesters demand the dissolution of parliament for a constitutional overhaul, not an outright dissolution.

Sushila Karki, a respected former chief justice, has been proposed as interim leader, drawing support for her integrity and courage. However, discussions on her candidacy continue as the nation seeks a constitutional way to her appointment. Meanwhile, tensions remain as many wait for a decisive resolution.

