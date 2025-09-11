Left Menu

Bihar Politics Witnesses a Heated Debate: RJD's Singh Criticizes Nitish Kumar

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Sudhakar Singh criticizes Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming he's 'medically alive' but 'brain dead.' Singh expresses confidence in the Mahagathbandhan's chances in upcoming polls. He also discusses voter list revisions and accuses the Election Commission of negligence and lack of transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:28 IST
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal's MP Sudhakar Singh launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, labeling him as only 'medically alive' but 'brain dead'. Singh confidently predicted a two-thirds majority win for the Mahagathbandhan in the upcoming Bihar elections, positioning Tejashwi Yadav as the state's future leader.

Singh hailed the Supreme Court's directive to include Aadhaar as a document in the Special Intensive Revision as a triumph for marginalized communities, criticizing the Election Commission for ignoring court suggestions and failing to engage stakeholders in the process.

The RJD MP also slammed Prime Minister Modi for failing to act on 'infiltrators' and accused the poll panel of inadequacies. Meanwhile, plans for a second phase of the Vote Adhikar Yatra are underway, intending to cover the remaining districts before elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

