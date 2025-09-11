BJP Alleges Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Campaign Scripted Abroad
The BJP has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of aligning with foreign interests, claiming his 'vote chori' campaign against them originated abroad. Metadata evidence reportedly indicates a Myanmar connection. The BJP challenges Gandhi to reveal the foreign influence behind his campaign tactics.
The BJP has launched a significant attack on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of acting in tandem with foreign interests to undermine India's democracy. According to the BJP, the script and dialogue for Gandhi's recent 'vote chori' campaign were crafted outside the country, revealing foreign interference in domestic politics.
BJP national spokespersons have pointed to 'undeniable evidence' that Gandhi's power-point presentation leveling the 'vote chori' accusation originated from a computer set to the Myanmar timezone. This assertion has fueled the party's claim that Gandhi's campaign is a tool of foreign powers to interfere in India's democratic processes.
As of now, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have not responded to these charges. However, BJP spokespersons insist that Gandhi owes the nation a disclosure about the foreign elements allegedly dictating his political tactics through what they term the 'International Vote Theft Toolkit.'
