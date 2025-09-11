Mandelson's Fall: Diplomat Ousted Over Epstein Ties

Peter Mandelson, the British ambassador to the United States, was dismissed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday. The decision followed the disclosure of emails revealing Mandelson's deep ties with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Mandelson, who once played a pivotal role in the Labour Party's successes during Tony Blair's tenure, faced scrutiny after documents released by U.S. lawmakers showed a close relationship with Epstein. The emails suggested Mandelson advised Epstein during his legal troubles in 2008.

Prime Minister Starmer, facing declining poll numbers, acted decisively in the wake of public and political pressure. Despite Mandelson's contributions to securing a trade deal with the U.S., further revelations about his past associations rendered his position untenable.

(With inputs from agencies.)