Mass Resignation in Manipur's BJP: Discord Ahead of Modi's Visit

In a dramatic move preceding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit, 43 members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) resigned from the Phungyar constituency in Manipur's Ukhrul district. The members, including high-ranking officials like the mandal president and heads of various morchas, highlighted a lack of inclusiveness and consultation within the party.

The resignations have sparked controversy, with the BJP's Manipur unit accusing the individuals of engaging in anti-party activities since the 2022 assembly elections. Awung Shimray Hopingson, BJP Manipur Pradesh vice-president, dismissed the mass resignation as a 'publicity stunt' intended to tarnish the party's image.

Amid these developments, disciplinary actions are being considered against the dissidents. Hopingson reaffirmed that the BJP remains robust at the grassroots level in Phungyar and is focused on strengthening its presence across the constituency. Meanwhile, Modi's visit marks his first to the troubled northeastern state since violent ethnic clashes erupted in May 2023.