Left Menu

Mass Resignation in Manipur's BJP: Discord Ahead of Modi's Visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Manipur, at least 43 BJP members resigned from the Phungyar constituency, citing issues within the party. Despite accusations from the BJP of anti-party activities, the resigning members emphasized their dedication to community welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:42 IST
Mass Resignation in Manipur's BJP: Discord Ahead of Modi's Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic move preceding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit, 43 members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) resigned from the Phungyar constituency in Manipur's Ukhrul district. The members, including high-ranking officials like the mandal president and heads of various morchas, highlighted a lack of inclusiveness and consultation within the party.

The resignations have sparked controversy, with the BJP's Manipur unit accusing the individuals of engaging in anti-party activities since the 2022 assembly elections. Awung Shimray Hopingson, BJP Manipur Pradesh vice-president, dismissed the mass resignation as a 'publicity stunt' intended to tarnish the party's image.

Amid these developments, disciplinary actions are being considered against the dissidents. Hopingson reaffirmed that the BJP remains robust at the grassroots level in Phungyar and is focused on strengthening its presence across the constituency. Meanwhile, Modi's visit marks his first to the troubled northeastern state since violent ethnic clashes erupted in May 2023.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Eyes Trade Deal with India Pending Oil Policy Shift

U.S. Eyes Trade Deal with India Pending Oil Policy Shift

 United States
2
Maharashtra's Cybercrime Crackdown: Contract Hackers and AI at the Forefront

Maharashtra's Cybercrime Crackdown: Contract Hackers and AI at the Forefront

 India
3
Ayush Shetty's Stunning Victory at Hong Kong Open: A Rising Star Shines

Ayush Shetty's Stunning Victory at Hong Kong Open: A Rising Star Shines

 Global
4
Ammunition with Ideological Engravings Found in Activist's Shooting Case

Ammunition with Ideological Engravings Found in Activist's Shooting Case

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025