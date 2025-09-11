CPI's Centennial Congress: A Call for Unity and Action

The Communist Party of India (CPI) is set to host its 25th Congress from September 21 to 25, marking a century since its inception. During this milestone gathering, over 800 delegates from across the nation will convene, engaging in discussions on pressing socio-political issues such as unemployment and the plight of laborers and farmers.

In a media briefing, Swarajbir Singh, chairman of the reception committee, confirmed attendance from leaders of other communist factions, including the CPM and Revolutionary Socialist Party. CPI's national secretary, Amarjit Kaur, accused the BJP-led government of divisive tactics and criticized its failure to resolve communal tensions and employment challenges.

A significant portion of the Congress will be dedicated to international issues, notably condemning the conflict in Gaza. Alongside these discussions, the event will see the election of a new national executive, marking an important turning point for the party's future.