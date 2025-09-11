Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Stands Defiant Against National Electoral Revision Plan

Durai Murugan, Senior DMK leader and Tamil Nadu's State Minister, rejects the 'Special Intensive Revision' of electoral rolls, comparing the state's political awareness favorably against Bihar. He insists Tamil Nadu's governance is distinct and immune to external manipulation. The announcement comes amid an EC conference on electoral reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:29 IST
Tamil Nadu Stands Defiant Against National Electoral Revision Plan
Tamil Nadu Minister Durai Murugan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement on Thursday, Senior DMK leader and State Minister Durai Murugan articulated Tamil Nadu's resistance to the proposed 'Special Intensive Revision' of the electoral rolls, sharply contrasting it with Bihar. According to Murugan, the state's electorate is significantly politically aware and not easily swayed.

Addressing the media in Vellore, Murugan remarked, "Tamil Nadu is not Bihar. Here, our people understand the political landscape well, unlike in Bihar. We have Thalapathy's leadership, and such stratagems will not succeed here." The minister's comments are in response to the nationwide electoral roll revision discussions.

The Election Commission, meanwhile, convened a meeting of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) from all States and Union Territories to evaluate readiness for the revision. This was the third meeting this year, officiated by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. CEOs shared insights on strategies and best practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Leverages Land for BSNL's 4G Expansion in Remote Areas

Maharashtra Leverages Land for BSNL's 4G Expansion in Remote Areas

 India
2
SpiceJet's Precautionary Return: Safety First on Suspected Tailpipe Fire

SpiceJet's Precautionary Return: Safety First on Suspected Tailpipe Fire

 India
3
Haryana Youth Deceived into Ukraine Conflict Sparks Outrage

Haryana Youth Deceived into Ukraine Conflict Sparks Outrage

 India
4
Amid Nepal Turmoil, AIUDF Calls for Swift Resolution

Amid Nepal Turmoil, AIUDF Calls for Swift Resolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025