Tamil Nadu Stands Defiant Against National Electoral Revision Plan

In a bold statement on Thursday, Senior DMK leader and State Minister Durai Murugan articulated Tamil Nadu's resistance to the proposed 'Special Intensive Revision' of the electoral rolls, sharply contrasting it with Bihar. According to Murugan, the state's electorate is significantly politically aware and not easily swayed.

Addressing the media in Vellore, Murugan remarked, "Tamil Nadu is not Bihar. Here, our people understand the political landscape well, unlike in Bihar. We have Thalapathy's leadership, and such stratagems will not succeed here." The minister's comments are in response to the nationwide electoral roll revision discussions.

The Election Commission, meanwhile, convened a meeting of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) from all States and Union Territories to evaluate readiness for the revision. This was the third meeting this year, officiated by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. CEOs shared insights on strategies and best practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)