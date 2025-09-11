Rahul Gandhi Rallies Gujarat Congress in Junagadh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to address the party's district and city unit chiefs on Friday in Junagadh, Gujarat.

This event is part of the 'Sangathan Srujan Abhiyan,' a campaign aimed at strengthening the Congress organization in the state, inaugurated by party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Gandhi's visit involves addressing leaders, with an emphasis on strategy for the upcoming 2027 assembly elections, following a similar camp in Anand in July.