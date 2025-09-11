Rahul Gandhi Rallies Gujarat Congress in Junagadh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will speak to the party's district and city unit chiefs in Junagadh, Gujarat. The event is part of 'Sangathan Srujan Abhiyan,' a campaign to boost the party's organization, held from September 10-19. The initiative aims to prepare for the 2027 assembly polls.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to address the party's district and city unit chiefs on Friday in Junagadh, Gujarat.
This event is part of the 'Sangathan Srujan Abhiyan,' a campaign aimed at strengthening the Congress organization in the state, inaugurated by party president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Gandhi's visit involves addressing leaders, with an emphasis on strategy for the upcoming 2027 assembly elections, following a similar camp in Anand in July.
