Nepal's Leadership Dilemma: Resolution within Constitutional Limits

In Nepal, a political deadlock persists as the selection of an interim leader remains unresolved. President Ramchandra Paudel, advocating for a constitutional solution, has called for peace amid escalating violence that resulted in 34 fatalities.

As youth-led Gen Z protests sparked turmoil, a series of jailbreaks allowed over 15,000 prisoners to escape. While discussions for a transitional government continue, key figures including former chief justice Sushila Karki, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, and others are being considered for leadership.

The authorities are working to re-establish order with curfews and enhanced security measures in place as calls grow for dialogue and political reforms to address public grievances without resorting to violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)