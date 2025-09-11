Left Menu

Nepal's Leadership Dilemma: Resolution within Constitutional Limits

Nepal faces a political deadlock as President Paudel seeks a constitutional solution amid continued protests led by Gen Z. Violence has resulted in 34 deaths and a massive jailbreak. Discussions among key stakeholders focus on forming a transitional government, with multiple figures being considered as interim leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In Nepal, a political deadlock persists as the selection of an interim leader remains unresolved. President Ramchandra Paudel, advocating for a constitutional solution, has called for peace amid escalating violence that resulted in 34 fatalities.

As youth-led Gen Z protests sparked turmoil, a series of jailbreaks allowed over 15,000 prisoners to escape. While discussions for a transitional government continue, key figures including former chief justice Sushila Karki, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, and others are being considered for leadership.

The authorities are working to re-establish order with curfews and enhanced security measures in place as calls grow for dialogue and political reforms to address public grievances without resorting to violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

