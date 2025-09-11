Left Menu

EU Staffer Released Amid Belarus Political Prisoner Liberation

EU staffer Mikalai Khilo has been released from detention in Belarus, along with 51 other political prisoners. EU President Ursula von der Leyen expressed relief, acknowledging U.S President Donald Trump's assistance. Khilo has safely returned to the EU's representation in Vilnius.

Updated: 11-09-2025 21:57 IST
In a significant development, Mikalai Khilo, an EU staff member, was released from detention in Belarus. His release is part of a larger move that saw 52 individuals freed from custody.

EU President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for his role in facilitating the release. Von der Leyen conveyed her relief and joy, stating, 'The release of political prisoners in Belarus is welcome news. I'm glad our colleague Mikalai Khilo is among those freed.'

Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, echoed these sentiments, sharing the emotional impact the release has had on Khilo's family and friends. Mikalai has safely returned to the EU's Vilnius representation, marking a positive outcome in an often-tense geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

