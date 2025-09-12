Protests Surge Against Fico's Pro-Russia Stance Amid Austerity Backlash

In the Slovak capital, thousands of citizens demonstrated against Prime Minister Robert Fico's recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The protests intensified following Fico's trip to a military parade in China, which was attended by other authoritarian leaders.

The rally also focused on the Slovak government's proposed austerity measures, which have sparked significant public disapproval. Fico, criticized for aligning with Russia, has not visited war-stricken Ukraine, raising further concerns about his foreign policy direction.

Thursday's protest, organized by the opposition Freedom and Solidarity party, is set to continue with another rally from the Progressive Slovakia party. Fico's leadership has been under scrutiny, drawing parallels with Hungary's autocratic policies under Viktor Orbán.

