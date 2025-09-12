Left Menu

Protests Surge Against Fico's Pro-Russia Stance Amid Austerity Backlash

Protests erupted in the Slovak capital against Prime Minister Robert Fico's meeting with Vladimir Putin, further fueled by his visit to a military parade in China. The demonstrations also targeted the government's austerity measures and alleged misuse of EU funds, reflecting widespread dissatisfaction with Fico's pro-Russia stance.

  • Slovakia

In the Slovak capital, thousands of citizens demonstrated against Prime Minister Robert Fico's recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The protests intensified following Fico's trip to a military parade in China, which was attended by other authoritarian leaders.

The rally also focused on the Slovak government's proposed austerity measures, which have sparked significant public disapproval. Fico, criticized for aligning with Russia, has not visited war-stricken Ukraine, raising further concerns about his foreign policy direction.

Thursday's protest, organized by the opposition Freedom and Solidarity party, is set to continue with another rally from the Progressive Slovakia party. Fico's leadership has been under scrutiny, drawing parallels with Hungary's autocratic policies under Viktor Orbán.

