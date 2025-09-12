Left Menu

Bolsonaro Jr. Seeks U.S. Support Against Brazilian Court Rulings

Brazilian Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, anticipates U.S. sanctions against Brazilian officials after his father's conviction for plotting a coup. He warns that Supreme Court justices might face Magnitsky Act sanctions. Bolsonaro has been lobbying in the U.S. for support against these judicial actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 04:17 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 04:17 IST
Congressman

Brazilian Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, revealed to Reuters on Thursday his expectation of more U.S. sanctions against Brazilian officials after his father's conviction for coup plotting in 2022. Bolsonaro described the actions in Brazil as dictatorial and anticipates a robust U.S. response.

Emphasizing potential repercussions, the lawmaker suggested that Supreme Court justices who convicted his father might face sanctions under the Magnitsky Act, citing previous actions against Justice Alexandre de Moraes. Justices like Flavio Dino, Carmen Lucia, and Cristiano Zanin, who sided against his father, were specifically warned.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, now in the U.S., has been lobbying for support, particularly from Trump, to counter his father's legal woes and has influenced the U.S. to impose higher tariffs on Brazilian goods. His efforts to engage U.S. officials highlight the international dimensions of this judicial saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

