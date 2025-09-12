Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro Sentenced: A Landmark Political Conviction

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been sentenced to 27 years and three months in prison for attempting a coup following his 2022 electoral defeat. The Supreme Court ruling marks the first conviction of a former Brazilian leader for such charges, deepening political divisions and impacting international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 12-09-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 04:31 IST
Jair Bolsonaro
  • Country:
  • Brazil

The Brazilian Supreme Court has sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison. This landmark ruling comes after he was convicted of attempting a coup to remain in power post his 2022 electoral defeat.

Despite the conviction, Bolsonaro contests the charges and is currently under house arrest, pending appeals. The ruling by four of the five presiding justices has stirred political tensions both in Brazil and the United States.

Observers note that the trial has divided Brazilian society and strained diplomatic relations, with potential repercussions for Bolsonaro's political future and possible amnesty discussions in Congress.

