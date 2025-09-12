Brazil's Bolsonaro Sentenced: A Landmark Political Conviction

The Brazilian Supreme Court has sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison. This landmark ruling comes after he was convicted of attempting a coup to remain in power post his 2022 electoral defeat.

Despite the conviction, Bolsonaro contests the charges and is currently under house arrest, pending appeals. The ruling by four of the five presiding justices has stirred political tensions both in Brazil and the United States.

Observers note that the trial has divided Brazilian society and strained diplomatic relations, with potential repercussions for Bolsonaro's political future and possible amnesty discussions in Congress.