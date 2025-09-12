Left Menu

UK's Yvette Cooper to Strengthen Ties with Kyiv

British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper is visiting Kyiv to reinforce UK support for Ukraine with a $192.75 million aid package. The visit includes meetings with President Zelenskiy and coincides with increased tension due to a Russian drone incursion into Poland's NATO airspace.

British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper is set to visit Kyiv on Friday, marking her first overseas assignment since her appointment. The visit underscores Britain's support for Ukraine, highlighted by a significant aid boost of 142 million pounds aimed at bolstering winter support initiatives.

Cooper's schedule includes discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and top officials, reiterating Britain's firm stance on Ukraine's defense against Russian actions. 'Ukraine's security is crucial to the UK's security,' Cooper stated, pointing out the importance of a stable Ukraine to international security dynamics.

The new aid package, part of a promise made in June, focuses heavily on humanitarian relief with 100 million pounds dedicated to frontline communities. Additionally, 42 million pounds will go towards repairing and safeguarding energy infrastructure. The backdrop of Cooper's visit is intensified by Russian drones entering NATO airspace in Poland, prompting the UK to plan mass production of Ukrainian-designed interceptor drones to strengthen defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

