High-Stakes Discussions: U.S. and China Navigate Economic Waters

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is set to meet with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Madrid to discuss trade, economic, and security issues. The discussions aim to uphold a trade truce and address matters like TikTok and money laundering. The meetings are part of Bessent's European trip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-09-2025 05:03 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 05:03 IST
Scott Bessent
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is poised to meet with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Madrid next week, focusing on vital discussions around trade, economic matters, and national security, according to the Treasury Department. The meetings will also tackle issues concerning TikTok and collaborative strategies against money laundering, marking a significant part of Bessent's European diplomatic journey from September 12 to 18, according to statements made to Reuters.

During the trip, Bessent will also engage with other government officials in Madrid and London and is expected to join President Donald Trump during an official state visit to Britain's King Charles. The dialogue in Spain represents the fourth significant face-to-face meeting this year between Bessent and He Lifeng, as both aim to maintain the hard-fought trade truce, which has led to the reduction of retaliatory tariffs and the reinstatement of critical Chinese rare earth mineral supplies to the United States.

Following productive sessions in Geneva and London, the two countries reached a consensus in Stockholm in late July to extend their tariff pause for an additional 90 days. This extension, approved by Trump on August 12, is set to last until early November, keeping trade tensions in check for the time being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

