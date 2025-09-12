Bolsonaro’s Conviction Sparks U.S. Political Tensions

Convening political tensions, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the recent sentencing of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Rubio chastised the decision as yet another chapter in a purported 'witch hunt,' while refraining from disclosing specific retaliatory measures from the U.S. government.

Brazil's Foreign Ministry responded sharply, interpreting Rubio's remarks as a direct challenge to its authority, while emphasizing the robustness of Brazilian democracy and its resolve to withstand international pressure.

As Jair Bolsonaro faces a historic conviction for conspiring to undermine democracy, parallels to U.S. political dramas emerge, fueling controversies and sparking global diplomatic caution.