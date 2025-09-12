Nepal's New Interim Leader Amid Political Upheaval
Sushila Karki, Nepal's former chief justice, is poised to become interim prime minister following intense anti-corruption protests that led to the resignation of K.P. Sharma Oli. The protests, sparked by a social media ban, resulted in 34 deaths and over 1,300 injuries. Karki's appointment aims to stabilize the nation.
Sushila Karki, a former chief justice of Nepal, is expected to be named interim prime minister, according to sources cited by Reuters. This follows the resignation of K.P. Sharma Oli amid massive anti-graft protests.
The protests, which were triggered by a social media ban, have been the most significant unrest Nepal has faced in years. The ban has since been lifted, but the demonstrations resulted in 34 fatalities and over 1,300 injuries.
Amid the turmoil, young protesters known as 'Gen Z' have voiced support for Karki. As signs of normalcy slowly return to Kathmandu, her anticipated appointment comes as a step toward stabilizing a nation troubled by political and economic uncertainties.
