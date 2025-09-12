Left Menu

Nepal's New Interim Leader Amid Political Upheaval

Sushila Karki, Nepal's former chief justice, is poised to become interim prime minister following intense anti-corruption protests that led to the resignation of K.P. Sharma Oli. The protests, sparked by a social media ban, resulted in 34 deaths and over 1,300 injuries. Karki's appointment aims to stabilize the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 09:14 IST
Nepal's New Interim Leader Amid Political Upheaval
Sushila Karki

Sushila Karki, a former chief justice of Nepal, is expected to be named interim prime minister, according to sources cited by Reuters. This follows the resignation of K.P. Sharma Oli amid massive anti-graft protests.

The protests, which were triggered by a social media ban, have been the most significant unrest Nepal has faced in years. The ban has since been lifted, but the demonstrations resulted in 34 fatalities and over 1,300 injuries.

Amid the turmoil, young protesters known as 'Gen Z' have voiced support for Karki. As signs of normalcy slowly return to Kathmandu, her anticipated appointment comes as a step toward stabilizing a nation troubled by political and economic uncertainties.

TRENDING

1
Aberg Shines as McIlroy Sinks: Thrilling Start at BMW PGA Championship

Aberg Shines as McIlroy Sinks: Thrilling Start at BMW PGA Championship

 Global
2
Breaking Barriers: Saudi Arabia's First Women's Sports Channel Launch

Breaking Barriers: Saudi Arabia's First Women's Sports Channel Launch

 Global
3
Swift Police Action Foils Robbery in Palghar

Swift Police Action Foils Robbery in Palghar

 India
4
Nepal's New Interim Leader Amid Political Upheaval

Nepal's New Interim Leader Amid Political Upheaval

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025