Rahul Gandhi's Security Lapses Spark BJP Criticism and Congress Defense

CRPF raises concerns over repeated security protocol breaches by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during foreign trips. BJP criticizes Gandhi, accusing him of placing himself above the nation. Congress defends Gandhi, questioning the timing and public release of the security lapse report, urging caution against politicizing the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 10:43 IST
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has expressed concerns regarding security protocol breaches by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his international travels. In response, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh criticized Gandhi, alleging he sees himself as above national and constitutional obligations.

The CRPF's concerns were formally communicated to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, noting that repeated lapses compromise VVIP security. The matter was underscored in letters dated September 10, addressing travels to countries like Italy, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

Congress leader Pawan Khera questioned the timing of the government's letter, indicating nervousness over political campaigns. Emphasizing the issue's sensitivity, Khera warned against politicizing Gandhi's security, especially considering his family's history. The 'Yellow Book' protocol mandates prior security intimation for travels, a protocol reportedly not consistently followed by Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

