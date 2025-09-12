Rahul Gandhi's Security Lapses Spark BJP Criticism and Congress Defense

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has expressed concerns regarding security protocol breaches by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his international travels. In response, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh criticized Gandhi, alleging he sees himself as above national and constitutional obligations.

The CRPF's concerns were formally communicated to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, noting that repeated lapses compromise VVIP security. The matter was underscored in letters dated September 10, addressing travels to countries like Italy, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

Congress leader Pawan Khera questioned the timing of the government's letter, indicating nervousness over political campaigns. Emphasizing the issue's sensitivity, Khera warned against politicizing Gandhi's security, especially considering his family's history. The 'Yellow Book' protocol mandates prior security intimation for travels, a protocol reportedly not consistently followed by Gandhi.

