France Demands Release of Citizens Held in Iran
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has called for the immediate and unconditional release of three French citizens detained in Iran. Barrot refrained from commenting on a potential deal to exchange citizens, as discussed by his Iranian counterpart, underscoring France's diplomatic stance in this sensitive situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 12-09-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 12:10 IST
- Country:
- France
France is urging for the prompt and unconditional release of three of its nationals currently detained in Iran, as stated by outgoing Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Friday.
During an interview with France Inter radio, Barrot emphasized the urgency of the situation but refrained from commenting on remarks made by his Iranian counterpart, who hinted at the possibility of a prisoner exchange deal.
The case highlights the complex diplomatic relations between France and Iran, as both countries navigate the sensitive terrain of international diplomacy and human rights.
Advertisement