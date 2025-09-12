France Demands Release of Citizens Held in Iran

France is urging for the prompt and unconditional release of three of its nationals currently detained in Iran, as stated by outgoing Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Friday.

During an interview with France Inter radio, Barrot emphasized the urgency of the situation but refrained from commenting on remarks made by his Iranian counterpart, who hinted at the possibility of a prisoner exchange deal.

The case highlights the complex diplomatic relations between France and Iran, as both countries navigate the sensitive terrain of international diplomacy and human rights.