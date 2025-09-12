Left Menu

South Sudan's Power Struggle: Machar's Accusations and Political Turmoil

South Sudan's opposition accuses the government of enforced authoritarian control after First Vice President Riek Machar faces charges of orchestrating militia attacks. His party, SPLM-IO, disputes accusations including treason and crimes against humanity, suggesting they're politically motivated. The tensions raise fears of renewed civil conflict following the 2013-2018 war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 13:11 IST
Machar

The South Sudanese opposition has leveled serious accusations against the government, claiming it is striving for authoritarian rule dominated by a single tribe. The charges came after First Vice President Riek Machar was accused of orchestrating militia attacks.

Documents revealed Machar, now suspended, faced allegations including murder, treason, and crimes against humanity, linked to March raids by the White Army militia. This situation recalls the 2013-2018 civil war's devastation, with Machar's ethnic Nuer forces clashing against President Salva Kiir's Dinka fighters. A peace deal signed post-conflict saw both leaders in a unity government, but their alliance remains fraught.

The SPLM-IO party claims charges are fabricated to undermine the peace agreement and pressure Machar out. Political experts suggest President Kiir prefers to install ally Benjamin Bol Mel, current Second Vice President, in Machar's place. Calls for sanctions relief have emerged in U.S. discussions, amid concerns over deportations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

