Symbolic Visit: PM Modi Faces Congress Criticism in Manipur
Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the violence-hit state as merely symbolic, lacking plans for peace and justice. His visit, scheduled for Saturday, comes amid criticisms for inaction post-ethnic violence but is seen by Meghachandra as inadequate and superficial.
- Country:
- India
Keisham Meghachandra, the president of Manipur Congress, has labeled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the violence-stricken state as merely symbolic. Meghachandra alleges the visit lacks substantial measures for peace and justice, especially for those displaced by the ethnic conflict.
While Modi prepares to unveil projects worth Rs 8,500 crore, Meghachandra expressed disappointment over the absence of dialogue with all stakeholders. The Wangkhem legislator emphasized the need for a concrete roadmap to address the aftermath of the two-year ethnic violence.
The Congress leader further claimed that the state's issues remain unaddressed by the BJP, highlighting incidents of local unrest and destruction of PM-related installations in Churachandpur. The visit takes place amid ongoing critiques from opposition parties following the violent clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Sought for Deaf and Mute Teen Rape Survivor
Madhya Pradesh's OBC Quota Battle: A Call for Justice
Nagaland Teachers Stand Firm: Demand Justice for RMSS-2016 Batch
Former MLA Chhote Singh Sentenced: A 31-Year-Old Case of Rivalry and Justice
Justice Wears No Bias: Supreme Court Steps In Amid Maharashtra Riots