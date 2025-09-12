Cultural Diplomacy: Taiwan and China's Parallel European Visits

This week, both Taiwanese and Chinese foreign ministers have embarked on European visits, an unusual convergence underscored by Beijing's persistent attempts to stifle Taiwan's international engagements. Amid these diplomatic maneuvers, Taiwan showcases its cultural heritage through exhibition events in Prague, while China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi travels to Austria, Slovenia, and Poland.

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung's appearance in Prague, supported by Czech Senate Speaker Milos Vystrcil, marks a significant cultural foray as Taiwan aligns with European nations, drawing parallels between the continent's stance on Russia and the island's relationship with China. The aim is to use culture as a bridge to connect shared values and foster cooperation.

The diplomatic tensions are palpable, with China's dismissal of official Taiwanese engagements and Taiwan's accusations of China's neglect of cultural artefacts. This cultural diplomacy is a double-edged sword, reflecting historical and contemporary disputes that continue to affect cross-strait relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)