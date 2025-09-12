Left Menu

Cultural Diplomacy: Taiwan and China's Parallel European Visits

Taiwan and China's foreign ministers are visiting Europe simultaneously, highlighting the ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two governments. Taiwan's Lin Chia-lung's visit to Prague showcases Taiwanese imperial artefacts, while China's Wang Yi tours Austria, Slovenia, and Poland. Both visits reflect the complex interplay of diplomatic and cultural relations between Taiwan, China, and Europe.

This week, both Taiwanese and Chinese foreign ministers have embarked on European visits, an unusual convergence underscored by Beijing's persistent attempts to stifle Taiwan's international engagements. Amid these diplomatic maneuvers, Taiwan showcases its cultural heritage through exhibition events in Prague, while China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi travels to Austria, Slovenia, and Poland.

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung's appearance in Prague, supported by Czech Senate Speaker Milos Vystrcil, marks a significant cultural foray as Taiwan aligns with European nations, drawing parallels between the continent's stance on Russia and the island's relationship with China. The aim is to use culture as a bridge to connect shared values and foster cooperation.

The diplomatic tensions are palpable, with China's dismissal of official Taiwanese engagements and Taiwan's accusations of China's neglect of cultural artefacts. This cultural diplomacy is a double-edged sword, reflecting historical and contemporary disputes that continue to affect cross-strait relations.

