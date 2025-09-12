C P Radhakrishnan Takes Helm as Rajya Sabha Chairperson

On a significant day for India's legislative leadership, C P Radhakrishnan was formally sworn in as the new vice president. This prestigious position also sees him assume the noteworthy role as the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

Radhakrishnan marked the occasion with a visit to the Prerna Sthal, where he offered floral tributes to statues of respected Indian leaders, freedom fighters, and social reformers. He was warmly received by Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Deputy Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Subsequent to this ceremonial tribute, Radhakrishnan proceeded to the office of the Rajya Sabha chairperson to finalize the formalities of his new role. The Union Home Ministry issued an official notification affirming Radhakrishnan's entry into office as vice president on September 12.