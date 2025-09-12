Tensions Rise: China's Aircraft Carrier Navigates the Taiwan Strait

China's latest naval display has turned heads as its newest aircraft carrier, the Fujian, navigated through the contested Taiwan Strait. This body of water has long been a point of contention between China and Taiwan, the latter being a self-governing island that Beijing intends to reclaim.

The Fujian, still in its sea trial phase prior to commissioning, is headed towards the South China Sea. Despite suggestions of a strategic warning to the United States and its allies, Chinese authorities have downplayed such motives.

This passage marks the Fujian's inaugural journey through the strait. The U.S. Navy routinely sails through these waters, reaffirming support for Taiwan amidst growing Chinese pressure. Tensions have heightened further with recent actions from Canadian and Australian naval vessels.