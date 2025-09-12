Left Menu

C P Radhakrishnan Takes Charge as Rajya Sabha Chairperson

C P Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the new vice president, taking charge as the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha. He paid tributes at significant memorials, and the Union Home Ministry announced his assumption of office. Radhakrishnan's role includes presiding over the upper house of Parliament.

C P Radhakrishnan, solemnly inaugurated on Friday as the new vice president, has officially assumed the role of chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

In a gesture of respect, Radhakrishnan offered floral tributes at the Prerna Sthal, within the Parliament House complex. He was greeted warmly by Deputy Chairperson Harivansh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Deputy Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Following these respectful tributes, Radhakrishnan proceeded to the Rajya Sabha chairperson's office to formalize his new responsibilities as the presiding officer of the upper house. Acknowledging his position, an official notification from the Union Home Ministry confirmed Radhakrishnan entered office as vice president on September 12.

