C P Radhakrishnan Takes Charge as Rajya Sabha Chairperson

C P Radhakrishnan, solemnly inaugurated on Friday as the new vice president, has officially assumed the role of chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

In a gesture of respect, Radhakrishnan offered floral tributes at the Prerna Sthal, within the Parliament House complex. He was greeted warmly by Deputy Chairperson Harivansh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Deputy Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Following these respectful tributes, Radhakrishnan proceeded to the Rajya Sabha chairperson's office to formalize his new responsibilities as the presiding officer of the upper house. Acknowledging his position, an official notification from the Union Home Ministry confirmed Radhakrishnan entered office as vice president on September 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)