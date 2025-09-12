PM Modi to Unveil Transformative Projects in Manipur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur on September 13, unveiling projects totaling Rs 8,500 crore. In Churachandpur, he will lay the foundation for projects over Rs 7,300 crore, and in Imphal, inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore. The visit aims to foster development and peace.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Manipur on September 13, where he will unveil development projects valued at Rs 8,500 crore, according to Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel.
During his visit, PM Modi will initiate projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore in Churachandpur and inaugurate additional projects exceeding Rs 1,200 crore in Imphal. These initiatives are aimed at the inclusive and sustainable growth of the region.
The prime minister's visit is expected to significantly contribute to peace, normalcy, and growth in Manipur. Additionally, Modi will engage with internally displaced individuals in both Churachandpur and Imphal to address their concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
During Manipur visit on Sep 13, PM will unveil projects worth Rs 8,500 crore: CS Puneet Kumar Goel.
PM will interact with internally displaced people in Churachandpur, Imphal: Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel at press conference.
PM's Saturday visit to Manipur will pave way for peace, normalcy, growth in state: Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel in Imphal.
PM to inaugurate, lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 8,500 crore in Manipur on September 13: Officials.
Chhattisgarh: Naxalite with Rs 8 lakh bounty killed in encounter