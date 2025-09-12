PM Modi to Unveil Transformative Projects in Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Manipur on September 13, where he will unveil development projects valued at Rs 8,500 crore, according to Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel.

During his visit, PM Modi will initiate projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore in Churachandpur and inaugurate additional projects exceeding Rs 1,200 crore in Imphal. These initiatives are aimed at the inclusive and sustainable growth of the region.

The prime minister's visit is expected to significantly contribute to peace, normalcy, and growth in Manipur. Additionally, Modi will engage with internally displaced individuals in both Churachandpur and Imphal to address their concerns.

