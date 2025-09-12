Limison D Sangma: Unopposed Deputy Speaker Election Marks New Era in Meghalaya Assembly
Limison D Sangma, a seasoned National People's Party legislator, was elected unopposed as the deputy speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and others lauded his humility and dedication. Limison promised to serve with integrity and represent all community voices.
In a noteworthy succession in the political realm of Meghalaya, Limison D Sangma of the National People's Party was elected unopposed as the deputy speaker of the state Legislative Assembly on Friday.
The announcement was made by the Speaker Thomas A Sangma, who affirmed that the sole nomination received was valid, thereby appointing Limison to the prestigious role. Limison was duly ushered to his chair by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma. Both leaders, alongside others, emphasized the aspirational challenge of maintaining the Assembly as a bastion of democracy.
In his acceptance speech, Limison pledged a governance style rooted in humility and integrity, aiming to give fair representation to the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo communities. The Leader of Opposition described Limison's election as a landmark, highlighting his history of principled politics.
