Tragic Loss: Alleged Suicide Amid Political Turmoil

In a tragic turn of events, a local Congress leader, Jose Nelledam, allegedly ended his life while under investigation, casting a shadow over the political landscape in Wayanad district.

According to police reports, Nelledam, a Mullankolli grama panchayat member, was found after consuming poison and inflicting self-harm. He then leaped into a pond near his residence, Bhoothanamkunnu. Despite locals' efforts to save him, Nelledam succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital, authorities confirmed.

The incident unfolded as Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was visiting her Wayanad constituency, intensifying the political milieu. Nelledam was tied to a case involving another Congress leader, Thankachan, who recently faced jail time before his acquittal. Police continue their investigation into this somber development.

