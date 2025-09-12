Left Menu

Belarus Opposition Leader Thanks Trump for Prisoner Release

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya expressed gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for his role in the release of prisoners in Belarus. The political maneuver marks a significant moment in the ongoing struggle for democracy and human rights in her home country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:57 IST
Belarus Opposition Leader Thanks Trump for Prisoner Release
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, a central figure in her country's fight for democracy, publicly acknowledged U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts in securing the release of prisoners in Belarus.

Speaking on Friday, Tsikhanouskaya praised the diplomatic intervention, highlighting its importance amid ongoing political tensions.

The release is seen as a crucial development in the international community's support for human rights in Belarus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Surrounds Adani's Coal Mining Project in Madhya Pradesh

Controversy Surrounds Adani's Coal Mining Project in Madhya Pradesh

 India
2
Controversy Erupts Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match Amid Security Concerns

Controversy Erupts Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match Amid Security Concerns

 India
3
Raid Horror: South Korean Workers Face Immigration Ordeal in Georgia

Raid Horror: South Korean Workers Face Immigration Ordeal in Georgia

 Global
4
Political Tension: Action Demanded Against Sanjay Raut for 'Anarchy Threat'

Political Tension: Action Demanded Against Sanjay Raut for 'Anarchy Threat'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025