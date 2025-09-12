Belarus Opposition Leader Thanks Trump for Prisoner Release

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, a central figure in her country's fight for democracy, publicly acknowledged U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts in securing the release of prisoners in Belarus.

Speaking on Friday, Tsikhanouskaya praised the diplomatic intervention, highlighting its importance amid ongoing political tensions.

The release is seen as a crucial development in the international community's support for human rights in Belarus.

(With inputs from agencies.)