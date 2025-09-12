Belarus Opposition Leader Thanks Trump for Prisoner Release
Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya expressed gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for his role in the release of prisoners in Belarus. The political maneuver marks a significant moment in the ongoing struggle for democracy and human rights in her home country.
Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, a central figure in her country's fight for democracy, publicly acknowledged U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts in securing the release of prisoners in Belarus.
Speaking on Friday, Tsikhanouskaya praised the diplomatic intervention, highlighting its importance amid ongoing political tensions.
The release is seen as a crucial development in the international community's support for human rights in Belarus.
