China-UK Pact Eases Dual-Use Trade

China and the UK have agreed to simplify the trade of dual-use items. This agreement was finalized during a meeting of the China-UK Joint Economic and Trade Commission, chaired by Chinese commerce minister Wang Wentao and UK trade minister Peter Kyle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:17 IST
China and the United Kingdom have reached a significant agreement aimed at easing the trade processes for dual-use items. The move is expected to facilitate smoother trade flows while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

The agreement was finalized at a recent meeting of the China-UK Joint Economic and Trade Commission. The talks were co-chaired by China's commerce minister Wang Wentao and Peter Kyle, Britain's trade minister, highlighting the mutual desire to strengthen economic ties between the two nations.

This development marks a crucial step forward in the bilateral relationship, with both countries emphasizing the importance of trade compliance and fostering an environment conducive to economic growth and cooperation.

