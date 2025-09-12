Left Menu

Nepal's Constitutional Crossroads: Leaders Urge Legal Resolution Amid Political Crisis

Nepal grapples with a significant political crisis as leaders call for compliance with constitutional principles. A pivotal meeting at the President's Office seeks to resolve leadership and parliamentary continuity issues following mass protests and the prime minister's ouster.

Kathmandu | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:32 IST
Nepal faces a critical moment in its political landscape as key leaders emphasize adherence to constitutional norms amid ongoing turmoil. In a press statement, Speaker of the House Devaraj Ghimire and National Assembly Chairman Narayan Dahal urged for crisis resolution through legal frameworks.

In the wake of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's ousting, a crucial meeting at the President's Office is set to decide on interim government leadership. Significant differences over the potential dissolution of Parliament add to the complexity.

As protests continue to unfold, President Ramchandra Paudel conducts talks with political and constitutional figures to navigate the impasse while ensuring the 2015 Constitution remains intact, amid concerns of further constitutional crisis.

