Left Menu

BJD Suspends Senior Leader Prafulla Mallik Amidst Allegations

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has suspended senior leader Prafulla Kumar Mallik for allegations of anti-party activities. Mallik, who is accused of betrayal following BJD's 2024 defeat, has resigned, citing personal reasons, and criticized the party for what he perceives as a lack of democratic processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:33 IST
BJD Suspends Senior Leader Prafulla Mallik Amidst Allegations
suspension
  • Country:
  • India

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has made headlines by suspending one of its prominent members, Prafulla Kumar Mallik, accused of indulging in anti-party activities. This action was taken just a day after Mallik suggested he might leave the party if it didn't operate efficiently.

Former minister Prafulla Mallik, once a close ally of BJD president Naveen Patnaik, has denied the allegations, stating his resignation was for personal reasons. The controversy comes after the BJD lost power recently, having previously ruled Odisha from 2000 to 2024. Party vice-president Pratap Jena announced Mallik's suspension, highlighting his past contributions, including serving as a minister with key responsibilities.

Mallik, expressing gratitude towards Patnaik for his political career opportunities, criticized the BJD for not following due process before his suspension. He insists his decision to resign was communicated to senior leaders beforehand, pinpointing what he described as undemocratic practices within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Surrounds Adani's Coal Mining Project in Madhya Pradesh

Controversy Surrounds Adani's Coal Mining Project in Madhya Pradesh

 India
2
Controversy Erupts Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match Amid Security Concerns

Controversy Erupts Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match Amid Security Concerns

 India
3
Raid Horror: South Korean Workers Face Immigration Ordeal in Georgia

Raid Horror: South Korean Workers Face Immigration Ordeal in Georgia

 Global
4
Political Tension: Action Demanded Against Sanjay Raut for 'Anarchy Threat'

Political Tension: Action Demanded Against Sanjay Raut for 'Anarchy Threat'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025