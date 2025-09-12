BJD Suspends Senior Leader Prafulla Mallik Amidst Allegations
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has suspended senior leader Prafulla Kumar Mallik for allegations of anti-party activities. Mallik, who is accused of betrayal following BJD's 2024 defeat, has resigned, citing personal reasons, and criticized the party for what he perceives as a lack of democratic processes.
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has made headlines by suspending one of its prominent members, Prafulla Kumar Mallik, accused of indulging in anti-party activities. This action was taken just a day after Mallik suggested he might leave the party if it didn't operate efficiently.
Former minister Prafulla Mallik, once a close ally of BJD president Naveen Patnaik, has denied the allegations, stating his resignation was for personal reasons. The controversy comes after the BJD lost power recently, having previously ruled Odisha from 2000 to 2024. Party vice-president Pratap Jena announced Mallik's suspension, highlighting his past contributions, including serving as a minister with key responsibilities.
Mallik, expressing gratitude towards Patnaik for his political career opportunities, criticized the BJD for not following due process before his suspension. He insists his decision to resign was communicated to senior leaders beforehand, pinpointing what he described as undemocratic practices within the party.
