Trump Deploys National Guard to Memphis: A Crime Crackdown

In an assertive move to address crime, President Donald Trump revealed plans to dispatch National Guard forces to Memphis, Tennessee. The announcement came during a Fox News interview, where Trump emphasized his commitment to restoring order in the 'deeply troubled' city.

Trump likened the planned intervention in Memphis to actions taken in Washington, where he claimed success in enhancing security. By deploying military resources, the administration aims to curb the city's escalating crime rates and instill safety among its residents.

This initiative reflects the ongoing federal response to urban crime challenges, showcasing the administration's proactive stance on national security and public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)