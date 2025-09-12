Left Menu

Trump's Patience with Putin Wears Thin

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed that his patience with Russian President Vladimir Putin is quickly diminishing. Trump made these comments during an interview on Fox News, indicating a possible shift in the U.S.-Russia relations.

12-09-2025
U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly stated that his patience with Russian President Vladimir Putin is running low. The revelation came during an appearance on Fox News' "Fox and Friends" program.

Speaking to the hosts, Trump remarked, "It's sort of running out and running out fast," signaling growing tension between the two leaders.

This statement may mark a pivotal moment in the diplomatic relationship between the United States and Russia, as Trump's frustration hints at a potential change in policy.

