Akhilesh Yadav Urges Peace Amid Nepal Unrest
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav emphasized the importance of maintaining peace in neighboring countries, amid the political unrest in Nepal. During a meeting with the Sikh community, Yadav criticized the Indian government's foreign policy and highlighted issues contributing to Nepal's turmoil, including unemployment and social media bans.
In the midst of escalating unrest in Nepal, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has called for peace to be a foremost priority for the Indian government. His remarks were made after a meeting with a Sikh community delegation in Lucknow, amid concerns about potential similar situations emerging in India.
Yadav criticized the central government's foreign policy, citing it has often failed, as demonstrated by the current situation in Nepal. He underscored the importance of addressing issues such as poverty, unemployment, and social media influences, which have stirred recent unrest in Nepal.
In the wake of the 'Gen Z protests' in Nepal, which have seen violence and fatalities, including an Indian national, Yadav highlighted the need for prosperity and social harmony. The situation, marked by protests against corruption and a social media ban, continues to be volatile.
