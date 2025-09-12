Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Urges Peace Amid Nepal Unrest

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav emphasized the importance of maintaining peace in neighboring countries, amid the political unrest in Nepal. During a meeting with the Sikh community, Yadav criticized the Indian government's foreign policy and highlighted issues contributing to Nepal's turmoil, including unemployment and social media bans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:12 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Urges Peace Amid Nepal Unrest
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of escalating unrest in Nepal, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has called for peace to be a foremost priority for the Indian government. His remarks were made after a meeting with a Sikh community delegation in Lucknow, amid concerns about potential similar situations emerging in India.

Yadav criticized the central government's foreign policy, citing it has often failed, as demonstrated by the current situation in Nepal. He underscored the importance of addressing issues such as poverty, unemployment, and social media influences, which have stirred recent unrest in Nepal.

In the wake of the 'Gen Z protests' in Nepal, which have seen violence and fatalities, including an Indian national, Yadav highlighted the need for prosperity and social harmony. The situation, marked by protests against corruption and a social media ban, continues to be volatile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court: Bomb Threat Hoax Unfolds

Delhi High Court: Bomb Threat Hoax Unfolds

 India
2
Dog Naming Incident Leads to Assault Charges in Indore

Dog Naming Incident Leads to Assault Charges in Indore

 India
3
EU Accelerates Review of 2035 Zero CO2 Vehicle Emission Target Amid Auto Industry Pressure

EU Accelerates Review of 2035 Zero CO2 Vehicle Emission Target Amid Auto Ind...

 Global
4
UK Police Urge Witnesses After Alleged Racially Aggravated Rape of Sikh Woman

UK Police Urge Witnesses After Alleged Racially Aggravated Rape of Sikh Woma...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025