Modi's Manipur Visit: A Historic Step Towards Reconciliation and Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur on September 13, amidst criticism from opposition parties for not visiting earlier. He plans to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore and address internally displaced people in Churachandpur and Imphal. The visit aims to promote peace and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:05 IST
  • India

For the first time since ethnic violence erupted in Manipur two years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state on September 13. He aims to review internally displaced people's conditions and inaugurate development initiatives worth Rs 8,500 crore, according to official sources.

His trip coincides with heightened criticism from opposition parties for not visiting sooner following violent clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities that left over 260 dead and thousands homeless. Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel considers the visit vital for restoring peace and fostering development in the state.

Modi's schedule includes laying the foundation for projects in Churachandpur and spearheading developments worth more than Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal. However, opposition voices like Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh and Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra have labeled the visit as merely symbolic.

