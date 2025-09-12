Spain's Diplomatic Dance with the U.S. and China

Spain prepares to host critical discussions between the United States and China in the coming days, hoping this diplomatic move will mend ties with the Trump administration.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng have selected Madrid for ongoing discussions. A Spanish government source indicated the nation will leverage this opportunity to address concerns following Washington's criticism of Spain's stance on arms sales related to Israel.

Spain's relations with the U.S. and China are in a delicate balance. While ties with China strengthen, with frequent visits by Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, American relations have been strained due to defense spending disagreements and military logistical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)