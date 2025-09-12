Sushila Karki: First Woman to Lead Nepal Amidst Unrest

Sushila Karki, a former chief justice known for her anti-corruption stance, is set to become the first woman to lead Nepal. Her appointment follows Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli's resignation after violent anti-graft protests forced his hand.

The protests, stemmed from a social media ban and led by the 'Gen Z' movement, resulted in 51 deaths and over 1,300 injuries. Karki's reputation for honesty and integrity made her the protesters' favored candidate.

As Karki prepares to take the oath, normalcy begins to restore in the nation. However, the country still faces political and economic challenges as it recovers from weeks of unrest.