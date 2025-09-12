Sushila Karki: First Woman to Lead Nepal Amidst Unrest
Sushila Karki, former chief justice and a renowned anti-corruption figure, will be sworn in as Nepal's interim leader following Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli's resignation amid violent anti-graft protests. This move marks a historic moment as she becomes the first woman to lead the country.
The protests, stemmed from a social media ban and led by the 'Gen Z' movement, resulted in 51 deaths and over 1,300 injuries. Karki's reputation for honesty and integrity made her the protesters' favored candidate.
As Karki prepares to take the oath, normalcy begins to restore in the nation. However, the country still faces political and economic challenges as it recovers from weeks of unrest.
