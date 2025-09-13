Nepal Appoints First Woman Prime Minister Amidst Political Turmoil

Nepal witnessed a historic transition as President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved the House of Representatives, naming former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the nation's first female Prime Minister. This decisive move followed days of political unrest that culminated in the resignation of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

Karki, who now heads an interim government, was appointed amidst a backdrop of social media-fueled nationwide protests. Her appointment is seen as a significant step forward, marking a new chapter in Nepal's political landscape.

The announcement led to celebrations among Nepal's youth, particularly the Gen Z demographic, who took to social media to express their elation over Karki's groundbreaking appointment.