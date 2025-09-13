Nepal Appoints First Woman Prime Minister Amidst Political Turmoil
Nepal's President dissolved the House of Representatives and appointed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the first woman Prime Minister to lead an interim government, following political unrest. Karki's appointment came after Prime Minister Oli's resignation. The public, especially Gen Z, celebrated the historic event on social media.
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal witnessed a historic transition as President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved the House of Representatives, naming former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the nation's first female Prime Minister. This decisive move followed days of political unrest that culminated in the resignation of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.
Karki, who now heads an interim government, was appointed amidst a backdrop of social media-fueled nationwide protests. Her appointment is seen as a significant step forward, marking a new chapter in Nepal's political landscape.
The announcement led to celebrations among Nepal's youth, particularly the Gen Z demographic, who took to social media to express their elation over Karki's groundbreaking appointment.
ALSO READ
Social Media Post Sparks Tension in Shahjahanpur
Digital Editor Arrested for Provocative Social Media Post
Sushila Karki: Nepal’s First Woman Prime Minister to Lead Interim Government
Man in UK Charged for Provoke-Inducing Social Media Post
International Escapes: Arrests at the Nepal-India Border Amid Political Unrest